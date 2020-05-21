Texas News

Woman Accused of Killing Wife With Wine Chiller Caught in Texas

A woman who authorities say fatally beat her wife with a wine chiller inside their southern New Jersey apartment last weekend has been captured in Texas

Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus, 48, of Brick, New Jersey was arrested Wednesday in Houston, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office announced Thursday.

Officials said she apparently had traveled there by bus from New York City, but did not release further details.

Gavilanez-Alectus is charged with murder and two weapons offenses in the slaying of Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus, 32.

Brick police found her body in a bedroom when they responded Sunday to reports of an unresponsive person.

An autopsy determined that she was killed with a "cylindrical container used for the purpose of chilling wine," and her death was ruled a homicide.

Authorities have not said what prompted the attack or what led them to believe her wife was responsible for it.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

