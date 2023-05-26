Maine

Woman Brings Baby Raccoon to Petco for Nail Trim, Possibly Exposing People to Rabies

While she was waiting, wildlife officials said many people handled the raccoon and some even kissed it

By Marc Fortier

Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & WIldlife

Maine wildlife officials are seeking the public's help in identifying a woman who brought a baby raccoon to a local Petco store earlier this week, possibly exposing herself and others to rabies.

The woman brought the raccoon to the Petco store on Mt. Auburn Avenue in Auburn around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday seeking to have its nails trimmed. While she was waiting, wildlife officials said many people handled the raccoon and some even kissed it.

Once the store manager was alerted to the raccoon, they asked the woman with the raccoon to leave the store and contacted the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Maine Warden Service.

It is illegal to possess wildlife in Maine, and Petco does not trim raccoon nails, wildlife officials said.

As raccoons are one of the most common carriers of rabies in Maine, and can be fatal if left untreated, wildlife officials are now concerned that employees and customers at the store might have been exposed.

"If you were exposed to this raccoon, please contact your health provider," the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife said in a Facebook post Thursday. "Rabies is spread through a rabid animal’s saliva or neural tissue, and a person can be exposed when that saliva or neural tissue of a rabid animal comes in contact with a person through a bite or scratch, cut in the skin, or gets into the eyes, nose, or mouth."

Anyone with information about the woman with the raccoon is asked to contact the Maine Warden Service at 1-800-452-4664. Anyone with questions about rabies can call the Maine CDC at 1-800-821-5821.

