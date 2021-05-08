New York

Woman, Child Shot in New York City's Times Square: Police

A woman and a young child were shot Saturday afternoon in New York City's busy Times Square and police were looking for the gunman, authorities said.

The victims, who include a child 3 to 4 years old, were taken to a hospital after being shot shortly before 5 p.m. near the intersection of West 44th Street and Seventh Avenue, a police spokesperson said. Their names and conditions have not been released.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The shooter fled the scene and is being sought by police.

U.S. & World

Biden Administration 15 hours ago

Biden Move to Share Vaccine Designed to Spread US Influence

Palestine 15 hours ago

Israel Braces for Weekend Violence After Spate of Shootings and Eviction Protests

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New YorkTimes Square
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us