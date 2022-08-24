Woman Drove From Rhode Island Home to Massachusetts Job Before Seeing Nearly Naked Stranger in Back Seat

A Rhode Island woman unknowingly drove 30 miles from her home in Providence to Easton, Massachusetts, with a nearly naked stranger asleep in the back seat of her SUV, police said.

Jose Osorio, 21, of Providence, has been charged with breaking and entering after he allegedly entered the woman's vehicle while drunk and high on marijuana and then fell asleep on the floor of the back seat while only partially clothed, according to police.

Easton police said they received a 911 call around midnight Monday from a woman who said she had found a naked man in the back seat of her Chevrolet Tahoe. When they arrived, the woman told police she had driven from her home in Providence to her job in Easton, and when she entered a parking lot on Belmont Street she noticed a partially naked man laying on the floor in the rear of her SUV.

Police said their investigation found that the woman had started her vehicle at her home in Providence around 11 p.m. and then returned inside her home briefly. During that time, Osorio apparently entered the back seat of the SUV and fell asleep on the floor.

The woman said she was listening to a podcast during her drive from Providence to Easton and didn't realize Osorio was in the back of her vehicle until she arrived at work. She said she didn't know Osorio and had never seen him before.

Police found Osorio in the rear of the vehicle, still sleeping. They said he was partially clothed, with a pair of shorts around one leg and a shirt wrapped around one arm, leaving the rest of his body uncovered. Through an interpreter, police said Osorio told them he had consumed a large amount of alcohol and marijuana earlier in the evening in Providence. At some point he entered the unlocked vehicle and fell asleep.

The woman said Osorio had not threatened or harmed her in any way.

Osorio was arrested without incident on a charge of breaking and entering into a vehicle in the nighttime and taken to police headquarters for booking. He also had an outstanding arrest warrant out of Cranston, Rhode Island, for a prior breaking and entering. He was scheduled to be arraigned earlier this week, but police did not provide any details on his bail conditions.