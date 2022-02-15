Bronx

Woman Dumped at NYC Hospital With Multiple Buttocks Injections, Dies

Two women dropped the third woman off at a local hospital and then left quickly before cops could arrive; sources say the victim was covered in unusual injection marks on her backside

A woman was hastily dumped at a New York City hospital by two other women early Tuesday and later died -- and sources say the victim appeared to have unusual injection marks all over her buttocks.

Police responded just before 2 a.m. Tuesday to a report of an unconscious woman inside Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx. Hospital personnel said the woman, aged 53, had been dropped off unconscious and unresponsive by two other women, who then left before cops could arrive.

The woman, Maxine Messam, 53, of Bridgeport, Conn., died shortly thereafter. Law enforcement sources say she had multiple injection marks in her buttocks, and the investigation is looking into whether some sort of procedure somehow went awry.

Police are now looking for the two women who dropped her off. Their identities are still unclear; they claimed to have found her semi-conscious in another location and brought her to Jacobi, but then quickly left.

The medical examiner's office will determine a cause of death.

If it is fact determined the woman died after some sort of cosmetic procedure, it wouldn't be the first time in the city. In late 2019, a Queens woman with no medical licensing pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide, after a client of her illegal basement plastic surgery clinic died following a buttocks augmentation with silicone gel she ordered off eBay.

