Colorado

Woman holding large knife at Denver intersection shot and killed by police, chief says

The shooting will be investigated and the results will be sent to prosecutors to decide if the shooting was lawful.

By The Associated Press

Getty Images

Officers shot and killed a woman who was holding a large, hunting-style knife at an intersection in downtown Denver on Sunday, police said.

Officers used a Taser on the woman twice but she began advancing toward them as they tried to back up from her, Denver police Chief Ron Thomas said a press conference near the scene. Three officers fired at her, he said.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The shooting will be investigated and the results will be sent to prosecutors to decide if the shooting was lawful, he said.

“My belief is that the officers perceived a significant threat and responded to that threat,” Thomas said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The woman’s age and name were not immediately known.

The shooting happened in an area near Coors Field around noon.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

ColoradoDenver
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us