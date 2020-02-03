Woman in Wild NYC Carjacking Spree: ‘I Had 4 to 5 Margaritas, 2 Bags of Coke,’ Complaint Says

What to Know A woman went on a carjacking spree in Manhattan, stealing three cars, flipping one over and crashing into more than a dozen other vehicles

Police said only minor injuries were reported, but the carjackings on Friday snarled traffic on the heavily traveled FDR Drive

Aludein Marks, 25, was charged with multiple counts of robbery, grand larceny, DWI and operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs

The woman who allegedly went on a carjacking spree in Manhattan, stealing three cars, flipping one over and crashing into more than a dozen other vehicles before being taken into custody last week, told police she had "four to five margaritas and did two bags of coke" before the fiasco, according to a criminal complaint.

Aludein Marks, 25, of the Bronx, was charged with multiple counts of robbery, grand larceny, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs in Friday's carjackings. It was not immediately clear whether she had an attorney to comment on the charges. Only minor injuries were reported, but the chaos snarled traffic on the heavily traveled FDR Drive.

Police said the carjackings began after 7 p.m. near Fifth Avenue and 74th Street, where Marks allegedly ordered a motorist out of a gray Mercedes Benz sedan.

After striking a vehicle around 68th Street and York Avenue, police said, the woman made her way south on FDR Drive. She allegedly ditched the stolen sedan and then carjacked a Mercedes SUV, crashing that vehicle into a car around 34th Street.

Marks is accused of abandoning the SUV after it flipped over and forcefully removing the occupants of a Toyota Camry. Police said she slammed into 15 vehicles with that vehicle as she made her way downtown.

She was finally arrested after crashing into a barrier across from City Hall and taken to a local hospital for observation, police said

Police said they did not recover any weapons following the wild spree.

Marks allegedly refused to take a blood test at the hospital -- and then later spit in the face of a police officer at the precinct, striking and kicking him in the right arm. The officer suffered an abrasion, the complaint said.