Asian Woman Pushed to Her Death in Front of Oncoming Train in NYC

An Asian woman was pushed to her death at a subway station in Times Square, police said Saturday morning.

Authorities said the woman was killed after being shoved onto the tracks and into the path of a southbound R train.

The incident happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. in the area of 42nd Street and Broadway.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not yet been released by the police department.

Police said the suspect who pushed the victim is in custody and has four prior arrests. They didn't immediately say if the suspect and victim were known to one another.

Mayor Eric Adams visited the train platform Saturday afternoon and has planned an afternoon press conference to address the fatal incident, City Hall confirmed.

New York City experienced a significant increase in anti-Asian hate crimes last year. Police data shows incidents targeting Asians rose by 361 percent by December 2021, NBC News reports.