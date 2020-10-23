Times Square

Suspect Arrested After Pushing Woman Onto Subway Tracks at Times Square: NYPD

A woman is recovering after she was pushed onto the subway tracks at a station in Times Square, police said Friday.

The 28-year-old victim suffered minor wrist injuries after a man pushed her from the northbound N/Q/R platform near W 42nd Street and 7th Avenue, according to the NYPD.

Police say a man with shaggy hair, beard and navy blue jacket in his 40s or 50s fled the platform. Later Friday evening, a person of interest was in police custody after a picture of him went out to officers throughout the city. Police found him in the catwalk area of the tracks at the Parkchester Station in the Bronx.

The man's name was not immediately released, nor were charges he may face.

It was not immediately clear what interaction between the suspect and woman preceded the assault or motivated the man's actions.

The police investigation is ongoing. The incident came as police are still looking for the suspect from a separate subway incident in Brooklyn on Monday.

Authorities said a man got into a confrontation with a family, leading to a 73-year-old woman being knocked onto the tracks. She was helped up before the next train.

