Woman Slain in Atlanta Park Had Letters ‘F' ‘A' ‘T' Carved in Chest, Autopsy Report Says

The fatal stabbing of Katherine Janness in Piedmont Park on July 28 remains unsolved, her loved ones say

Katherine Janness
A woman who was killed in July as she was walking her dog in Atlanta’s iconic Piedmont Park was stabbed dozens of times and had the letters “F” “A” and “T” carved on her chest, according to a medical examiner’s report.

The gruesome slaying of Katherine Janness on July 28 remains unsolved, her loved ones said.

Janness, 40, died from “sharp force injuries of her face, neck, and torso," according to an autopsy report released by the Fulton County medical examiner.

Janness’ dog was also killed, police said.

Atlanta police declined to comment Tuesday about whether they have identified any suspects or persons of interest.

