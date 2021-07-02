CRIME STOPPERS

Woman Snatched Off NYC Path in Brazen Daylight Attack by Stranger in Surgical Gloves

She somehow managed to scream; a bicyclist heard her and started to head that way, which is when the suspect ran off

bronx attack
Handout

Police are looking for a man they say snatched a 31-year-old woman off a Bronx path in broad daylight, covered her nose and mouth and dragged her into the woods, where he pinned her face-down and started to twist her neck last week.

The woman was walking near City Island and Shore roads around 3:30 p.m. June 23 when the stranger, who was wearing white surgical gloves, "approached her rapidly from behind," according to police.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Somehow, the victim managed to scream as she was face-down in the dirt. A bicyclist heard her and started to head that way. The suspect then ran off.

U.S. & World

Florida 3 hours ago

Crews Continue to Sift Through Rubble of Collapsed Fla. Condo

Tokyo Olympics 4 hours ago

Sha'Carri Richardson Will Miss Olympic 100M Race After Testing Positive for THC

The victim ran toward the bicyclist. She suffered scrapes and bruises to her arms, legs and back and was treated at the scene by emergency personnel.

Police released a sketch of the suspect (above). Anyone with information on him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

CRIME STOPPERSassaultBronxsex crimes
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us