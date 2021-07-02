Woman Snatched Off NYC Path in Brazen Daylight Attack by Stranger in Surgical Gloves

Police are looking for a man they say snatched a 31-year-old woman off a Bronx path in broad daylight, covered her nose and mouth and dragged her into the woods, where he pinned her face-down and started to twist her neck last week.
The woman was walking near City Island and Shore roads around 3:30 p.m. June 23 when the stranger, who was wearing white surgical gloves, "approached her rapidly from behind," according to police.
Somehow, the victim managed to scream as she was face-down in the dirt. A bicyclist heard her and started to head that way. The suspect then ran off.
The victim ran toward the bicyclist. She suffered scrapes and bruises to her arms, legs and back and was treated at the scene by emergency personnel.
Police released a sketch of the suspect (above). Anyone with information on him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.