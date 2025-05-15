New Jersey

Woman sought after leaving hurt, malnourished dog in trash bag in New Jersey dumpster

Police in Lindenwold, New Jersey, are seeking help from the public to identify a woman who, officials claim, left a small, injured and malnourished dog in a garbage bag in the dumpster at Belmont Apartments.

By Hayden Mitman

Police in Lindenwold, New Jersey are hoping to identify this woman, who officials claim, left an injured dog in a garbage dumpster in March.
Lindenwold Police Department

Law enforcement officials in New Jersey are seeking help to identify a woman who, police claim, left an injured, malnourished dog to die in a trash bag that she threw in a dumpster in Lindenwold.

In a social media post, the Lindenwold Police Department shared surveillance images of a woman who they claimed dropped an injured dog into a dumpster at the Belmont Apartments, located along the 2000 block of White Horse Pike, back in March.

Police said that they learned about the incident after they were contacted by someone who found the animal inside a trash bag in one of the dumpsters at the apartment complex.

The animal was a small, white dog that police said was alive but "severely malnourished and was suffering from multiple severe injuries."

Contacted Thursday, police officials said the animal was taken to Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center in Blackwood, New Jersey, where it went through several surgeries.

However, an officer who spoke about the case said the animal did well, recovered from its injuries and has since been adopted.

