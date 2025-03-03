Boston

Woman stung by a scorpion while retrieving luggage at Boston airport

Police said they don't know where it came from or what type it was

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images

A woman was stung by a scorpion while retrieving luggage at Boston Logan International Airport on Sunday, according to police.

Massachusetts State Police said the 40-year-old woman was retrieving her luggage from the baggage claim area of customs around 7:30 p.m. Sunday when she was stung. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment but no update on her condition was available.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

State police said they did not have any information on where the scorpion came from or what type of scorpion it was.

According to the Mayo Clinic, scorpion stings can be very painful but are rarely life-threatening, and healthy adults often don't even require treatment. Young children and older adults are at a higher risk of serious complications.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Scorpions live on every continent except for Antartica, but they are not common in the northeast. There are over 2,500 different species.

This article tagged under:

BostonLogan Airport
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us