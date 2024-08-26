New Jersey

Woman nearly loses hand taunting tiger at New Jersey zoo

By Jennifer Millman and Tom Shea

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman seen on video hopping a fence to taunt a tiger at a New Jersey zoo — and very nearly getting her hand bit — has been charged for the dangerous encounter.

Zyair Dennis, of Millville, was charged with defiant trespassing for the Aug. 18 incident at the Cohanzick Zoo in Bridgeton, police said. She also violated city ordinance by climbing over a fence at the zoo.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Video showed the 24-year-old allegedly going into a restricted area next to the tiger and bear enclosures at the zoo, which bills itself the first zoo in the state.

She was seen on videos and in photos jumping over a fence and went up to the caged enclosure. She then leans over, just inches from the ferocious feline, with one hand holding the enclosure and fingers poking through. The tiger quickly got aggressive, passing madly on the other side of the fence, police said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

At one point, Dennis pulled her hand out and leapt back from the fence as the tiger lunged directly at her. She eventually turned around and walked off, hopping back over the fence as the seemingly very frustrated tiger stewed in its enclosure, video shows.

Bridgeton Chief of Police Michael Gaimari said that video and photos posted on the department's social media pages quickly brought in tips from the public, which led to Dennis being identified as the woman in the video. He also said there was similar video with the same scenario at the nearby bear enclosure on the same day, also involving Dennis.

Attorney information for Dennis was not immediately clear.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us