Woman's Body Found in Lake Michigan Identified as Missing Transgender Activist

The body of a woman found in Lake Michigan in suburban Evanston Thursday evening was identified as missing transgender activist Elise Malary, according to police.

Evanston police said officials responded to Garden Park in the 500 block of Sheridan Square at approximately 4:30 p.m. to find the body of a Black woman by the rocks.

The woman's time of death was listed as 5:03 p.m. Thursday, records show.

Malary's body was pulled from the water and taken to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy, police said.

The manner and cause of death are still pending, and the woman has not yet been identified by officials. Evanston Police are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Evanston Police Detective Bureau at (847) 866-5040 or Text-A-Tip to CRIME (274637) and then start your message with EPDTIP.

Malary, 31, was reported missing by a family member on March 11, Evanston police said. She last had contact with her family two days earlier.

Police said she was last seen in the 700 block of Hinman Avenue. At the time, police said their investigation doesn’t indicate any foul play.

Her car was found late Tuesday afternoon in a city parking lot at Hinmand Avenue and South Boulevard, according to police.