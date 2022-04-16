Teen Questioned After Body Found in Duffel Bag Dumped Near Queens Home: Sources

Homicide investigators on Saturday were at a home in Queens questioning a teenage boy in connection to the discovery of a woman’s body found that morning in a duffel bag dumped near an overpass, police sources told News 4.

The NYPD said a 911 call was made at 8:18 a.m., alerting police to the Forest Hills crime scene on Metropolitan Avenue at the Union Turnpike.

Officers found the bag and discovered a woman’s body inside, according to the NYPD, which initially reported the body inside was dismembered. The circumstances leading to the victim’s death and her identity have not been confirmed by police.

Investigators spent much of the day scouring the crime scene for evidence, some of which led police to a nearby house, according to law enforcement sources. Those officials said a blood trail was discovered between the nearby residence and the location where the body was dumped.

The department has not announced any suspects or possible persons of interest in the case.

The office of the chief medical examiner will determine a cause of death.