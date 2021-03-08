Women Are Essential: For International Women's Day, Here's How to Help

This International Women's Day, CARE is helping women get back to work.

Women have been hardest hit by job losses during the pandemic. And it's women who dominate some of the most essential front-line jobs: nurses, teachers — and mothers.

CARE will work with nonprofit partners across the country to identify unemployed or underemployed women and hire those women for jobs.

The CARE Package Relief program pairs up gig economy platforms like TaskRabbit and DoorDash with local nonprofits such as food pantries to create new jobs and deal with growing demand.

So far, CARE efforts have helped women get work delivering food to families in need, conducting wellness checks and performing other tasks that help with distribution.

The result? Jobs for the unemployed and food and supplies to those in need.

