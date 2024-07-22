‘Workaholic' Karlie Kloss on the importance of setting boundaries and work-life balance: ‘I try to be disciplined'

When you've been burning the candle at both ends for most of your life, it can be hard to give yourself permission to relax.

Karlie Kloss, a self-proclaimed "workaholic," knows this better than most. Since she was 15, the super model has maintained a packed schedule with responsibilities ranging from modeling and hosting TV shows to philanthropy and entrepreneurship.

Her years of focus and hard work have made her massively successful, but Kloss tells CNBC Make It that her personal life has paid the price.

"I can't tell you the amount of birthdays and weddings and Mother's Days that I've missed because I was jumping on a plane or prioritizing work commitments," Kloss, who is currently promoting a health and wellness campaign with Thorne, says.

Now 31 with two young children, the multihyphenate is focused on finding balance.

"At this point in my life I realized that I want to work hard, but I also care about balancing all the other things that I need to show up for and the people I need to show up for," she says.

For the New Yorker, that means being strict about setting boundaries between her work life and home life.

"Before 9 and after 6, I'm with my family," Kloss says. "I try to be disciplined about having the morning and evening with my kids. On Saturday, I'm fully with my family."

Kloss says her boundaries aren't about doing less work. Instead, they are designed to help her be diligent about how she manages the hours in the day. She wants to make sure she can spend time with her children and "enjoy this very special chapter" in their lives.

"I think there's different phases of life," she says. "I have such a young family, I'm definitely in a moment where that's a priority of how I want and need to be spending my time."

Once her kids get a little older and are no longer home all day, Kloss knows she'll be tempted to reassess her boundaries.

"I know when they're in school all day my workaholic tendencies will probably kick back into high gear," she says.

