World's smallest park: Japanese town dethrones Oregon for title

Guinness World Records awarded the designation to the tiny recreational spot in Nagaizumi, Shizuoka, Japan, which is just 2.6-square feet big, Feb. 25.

By Julia Yohe

The world's smallest park in Nagaizumi, Shizuoka, Japan
Looking for a stroll in the park but don't have all day? A town just south of Tokyo might have the perfect spot.

There's an entrance marked by a decorative stone, a patch of grass and a small bench to rest on — and it only takes up 2.6 square feet of space.

Located in Nagaizumi, Shizuoka, the tiny lot earned the title of world's smallest park from Guinness World Records Feb. 25.

Shuji Koyama, a team leader at the construction management division of Nagaizumi Town, said the Japanese recreational space was designed back in the 1980s to efficiently use a sliver of empty space on the road

Local residents have thought of the tiny green space as the world's smallest park since its formation. But recently, the town decided to seek out an official designation, hiring a professional surveyor to measure the spot's exact area and reviewing official Guinness World Record guidelines.

The structure was inspired by the previous world record holder, Mill Ends Park in Portland, Oregon, Koyama said,

"Back then, a staff member went on a holiday to the U.S. [and] found the previous record holder for the smallest park," he told Guinness World Records. "So they wanted to create an even smaller park."

Mill Ends Park, which consists of one tree surrounded by a circular bench, takes up a total area of 3.1 square feet.

The park is just 2.6 square feet, enough to beat out former record holder Mill Ends Park located in Portland, Oregon. Nagaizumi got the edge by half a foot. (Photo courtesy Guinness World Records)

Japan
