A record-breaking great dane named Kevin, who could stretch to 7ft on his hind legs but was terrified of vacuum cleaners, has died, his owners have said.

Owners Tracy and Roger Wolfe, from Iowa, said in a statement published Monday by the Guinness Book of World Records website that their family was "devastated."

In March, Kevin was certified by Guinness to be the tallest male dog in the world, measuring 3ft 2in from his feet to his shoulders — the average height of a 3-year-old child.

Owner Roger Wolfe with Kevin. (Photo via Guinness World Records)

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Guinness said it was "saddened" by the news. He was, his owners said, "just the best giant boy."

Kevin — named after Macaulay Culkin’s character in “Home Alone” — died after falling ill and undergoing unplanned surgery. He was 3 years old.

"We are so glad that he was able to break the record and have that light on him. He absolutely adored the attention," the Wolfes' statement said.

Kevin grabbed the record from Zeus, another great dane from the U.S., who measured 3ft 5.1 inches and also died at the age of 3 last year.

"I wish these giant breeds, and all dogs, could live longer than they do. It’s never enough time," the family's statement added.

Tracy Wolfe, who works at a veterinary clinic, told the Guinness website earlier this month that despite his size Kevin was scared of many things and wouldn't go within 6ft of a vacuum cleaner.

According to Guinness World Records, recording Kevin's size was difficult as he got scared by measuring tape. (Photo via Guinness World Records)

"I don’t think he’s aware he is as big as he is. He’s continuously trying to squeeze into small beds and sit on top of us, and do everything that the smaller dogs do," she told the site.

A spokesperson for Guinness World Records said: "We are deeply saddened to learn that Kevin suddenly passed away after unexpected health complications."

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: