Xander Bogaerts' Farewell Post to Red Sox Prompts Reactions From Players

Xander Bogaerts has officially turned the page.

About a week and a half after signing an 11-year, $280 million contract with the San Diego Padres in free agency, the former Boston Red Sox shortstop took to Instagram on Monday to thank the only team he played for during his first 10 MLB seasons.

Xander Bogaerts says farewell to Boston pic.twitter.com/UOvXSPrXOa — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) December 19, 2022

"Dear Red Sox Nation - Thank you for an incredible ride (and what a ride it was)!" Bogaerts wrote in the post. "It was an honor to wear the Red Sox uniform and play in front of the best and most knowledgeable fans in baseball. There were some highs and lows but two World Series trophies during my time to celebrate with you all was absolutely incredible."

Bogaerts went on to thank "all the coaches, athletic trainers, managers and front office folks" in Boston in addition to "every player that took the field with me in a Red Sox uniform" over the past decade and taught him "what it means to be a professional on the field and off the field."

Bogaerts was a beloved member of the Red Sox' clubhouse, and that status was reflected in the comments that poured in from current and former Boston players.

"An example for all of us" Red Sox prospect Ceddanne Rafaela wrote, as translated in English from Papiamento, the language Bogaerts spoke in his native Aruba.

"I love you!" Red Sox utility man Kike Hernandez wrote, as translated from Spanish to English.

Former Red Sox such as Brock Holt ("The pleasure was ours CHAMP"), Eduardo Rodriguez (two hand-clapping emojis and two heart emojis), and Shane Victorino ("Memories that will last forever kid") also showed Bogaerts love, while even David Ortiz's son, DeAngelo, chimed in, writing, "I’m Happy for u bogey" with a pair of sad-face emojis.

Those sad faces sum up how Red Sox fans feel about losing Bogaerts, who was one of Boston's most popular players and leaves a massive hole both on the field and in the clubhouse.