Yale University

Yale Calls Lecture With Fantasy About Shooting White People ‘Antithetical' to School's Values

The Yale Child Study Center added a trigger warning to video of the lecture, 'The Psychopathic Problem of the White Mind,' and made it accessible only to the Yale community

The Yale Child Study Center in New Haven, Conn.
Google Maps

Yale University said it had made private a video that featured a guest lecturer expressing fantasies about committing violence against white people, but audio of the lecture was leaked online over the weekend.

The Yale Child Study Center Grand Rounds talk, called "The Psychopathic Problem of the White Mind," by Dr. Aruna Khilanani, was streamed live on Zoom on April 6. After a review by administrators, the lecture was found to have "tone and content antithetical to the values of the school," the Yale School of Medicine said in a statement.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"In deciding whether to post the video, we weighed our grave concern about the extreme hostility, imagery of violence, and profanity expressed by the speaker against our commitment to freedom of expression," the medical school said. "We ultimately decided to post the video with access limited to those who could have attended the talk — the members of the Yale community."

U.S. & World

Technology 8 hours ago

U.S. Recovers $2.3 Million in Bitcoin Paid in the Colonial Pipeline Ransom

Health & Science 12 hours ago

FDA Approves Much-Debated Alzheimer's Drug Panned by Experts

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Yale University
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us