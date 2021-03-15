You Can Get Married in NY Again (and Party With People After!); NJ Expands Vaccine Eligibility

What to Know 14 vaccine sites are expected to open in NYC this week as part of a federal rollout at community health centers; New Jersey teachers, support staff and public transportation workers can now get a shot

Tri-state governors have cited sustained virus declines and an accelerated vaccination rollout in their reopening decisions as of late

In New York, wedding receptions and catering events resume Monday at 50% capacity; COVID testing is required. Later this week, the tri-state area takes some of its biggest reopening steps to date

Wedding receptions and catering events resume in New York, albeit in a limited fashion, Monday for the first time in a year, kicking off yet another tri-state reopening week that features some of the region's biggest recovery steps yet.

Under state rules, venues are restricted to 50 percent capacity with no more than 150 people per event. Masks are required at all times except when seated, eating or drinking. Provision of contact information for guests is required to help with contact tracing and venues must notify local health departments of events above the maximum social gathering limit size (10 people indoors, 50 outdoors until the latter increases next week).

The bride and groom can do their ceremonial first dance at receptions and invite others to the floor, but couples must stay 6 feet apart. All attendees must also test negative for COVID prior to the event, which has become par for the course as permitted events in New York, like pro sports or concerts at MSG and Barclays, become more common in the post-pandemic era. Gov. Andrew Cuomo added another 26 new rapid testing sites to the state's portfolio last week to help.

In New York, wedding receptions can resume Monday. Venues are restricted to 50% capacity, or up to 150 guests, and all must bed tested beforehand. NBC New York's Tracie Strahan reports.

More significant reopening steps for each of the three tri-states are on tap for Friday, when New York City and New Jersey indoor dining capacity boost to 50 percent for the first time since the March 2020 shutdown and New York restaurants outside the five boroughs jump to 75 percent capacity.

In Connecticut, capacity restrictions lift entirely for most businesses, including restaurants, on the same day. Bars will still be closed and movie theaters and performing arts venues will return their current 50 percent capacity limit.

All three governors -- Cuomo, Phil Murphy and Ned Lamont -- have cited sustained virus declines in their respective states and an accelerated vaccination rollout in what they describe to be data-driven reopening decisions that jumpstart the economy while prioritizing and protecting public health simultaneously.

In New Jersey, indoor and outdoor gathering limits will double March 19, while restaurants, recreation facilities, gyms and personal care services can raise indoor capacity to 50%; NYC indoor dining goes to 50% that same day, while New York restaurants outside of the city will see capacity jump to 75%. NBC New York's Ray Villeda reports.

The vaccination rollout has moved forward aggressively after supply hampered the effort at all levels earlier on. Federal weekly allocation still falls short of what local officials say they need to more quickly achieve the goal of herd immunity, for which Cuomo puts the low threshold at 75 percent. Hesitancy to receive the vaccine on the part of the public, particularly Black and Latino communities that were also hardest-hit by the pandemic, has complicated matters as well.

A hundred new vaccine sites are expected to come online in the coming days at community health centers across New York, 14 of which are expected to open this week in the city, as part of a targeted federal, state and local approach to reach the most vulnerable communities. Those will add to a constantly growing distribution network of more than 6,000 vaccine providers across the tri-state.

The community center sites, like the state's largest mass vaccination centers to date in Brooklyn and Queens, will receive specially allocated federal vaccine doses on top of the weekly state allocation to ensure continuity of supply. That partnership was born out of necessity, with supply still proving a limiting factor in terms of the ability to rapidly scale up shot administration operations.

Not sure how the process works? Or when you might be able to get an appointment? Check out our handy tri-state vaccine site finder and FAQs here

Three vaccine sites running 24/7 operations in New York as part of the state's new surge effort have suspended their overnight hours after a weeklong pilot program. State officials confirmed Sunday appointment hours had been rolled back at the Javits Center, Yankee Stadium and State Fair site in Syracuse.

The state is expected to receive its next allocation of doses mid-week but it's unclear when overnight operations will resume at those mass vaccine sites.

"We are still millions of shots away from critical mass, and as our weekly allocation from the federal government grows, we will ramp up our efforts to continue our outreach to underserved communities and the most vulnerable New Yorkers, " Cuomo said in a statement Sunday.

More than 12 million New Yorkers are already eligible for vaccination, including the latest group (anyone 60 and older) made eligible last week. Starting Wednesday, more people -- social service and child service caseworkers, sanitation and DMV workers, county clerks, building service and election workers and public works employees and government inspectors join the widening pool.

As of Monday, New York state had administered at least one dose to more than 4.4 million people, 22.1 percent of its population. Nearly 2.3 million -- 11.3 percent of the populace -- have completed their vaccination series, though vaccine rates continue to show stark disparities along racial/ethnic and socioeconomic lines.

In New York City, 1.65 million people (19.7 percent of the population) have gotten at least one dose, while nearly 783,000 (9.3 percent of the population) have both.

Across the river, New Jersey has doubled-dosed more than 987,000 people, about 11 percent of its population. It took the state roughly 55 days to hit the first million doses, but just three weeks to move from that benchmark to the 2 million- milestone. The Garden State is poised to eclipse 3 million total doses this week.

More earn eligibility as well in New Jersey starting Monday, including public transportation workers, members of tribal communities, the homeless and migrant farmworkers. Teachers and childcare workers had been scheduled to receive eligibility Monday as well, but Murphy moved their date up in accordance with President Joe Biden's mandate that educators be prioritized in line.

New Jersey's eligibility pool will expand again in two weeks, on March 29. Over in Connecticut, more than 10 percent of the population is also fully vaccinated.

The progress has been momentous over the last month alone in the national vaccine effort, though a plateauing of COVID rates at still "very high" levels has concerned top health officials, as some states ratchet up the aggression on reopening. Both Texas and Mississippi have lifted their statewide mask mandates, a leap the head of the CDC says is too early given where the country is in its vaccination rollout and the level at which COVID rates have plateaued.

Cuomo and Murphy, along with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, have urged continued caution, recognizing their numbers have stopped plummeting as well. New York state, for example, has averaged nearly 6,700 cases per day over the last week, according to New York Times data. That's more than double a reduction in the average daily cases the state was seeing at the peak of the post-holiday surge, and at various points up that curve, but it's also more than triple the average daily case totals the state was seeing as recently as early November.

The same leveling off is happening all over the U.S., and infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci warned another national surge isn't out of the question.

“Don’t spike the ball on the five-yard line. Wait until you get into the end zone. We are not in the end zone yet," Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on "Meet the Press" Sunday.

In a prime-time address, President Joe Biden has outlined his plan to make all adult Americans eligible for vaccination by May 1 — and he raised the prospect of beginning to gain what he called “independence from this virus” by the Fourth of July. NBC News' Alice Barr reports.

The head of the CDC has issued the same stark warning on more than one occasion. She says the U.S. is in a precarious position for the next two months as it looks to get more of the population fully vaccinated. As of Monday, 11.3 percent of Americans had completed their series according to the latest CDC data. The agency's data often lags reporting at the state level so the total might be higher.

Vaccines are expected to work on the coronavirus variants that have emerged and those that will over time. The more people who are vaccinated, the less the virus can spread and the less opportunity it has to mutate into a potentially more transmissible or otherwise dangerous form, health experts say.

That severe illnesses and hospitalizations linked to COVID remain substantially down in the U.S. and continue to decline even as new case levels vacillate a bit is a sign, health officials say, that vaccines are doing their most critical job.

It's just a matter of time until enough people are vaccinated to move beyond the pandemic. Biden has pledged a plan to have vaccines available for all U.S. adults in May. In the meantime, officials urge their residents to continue using the same core precautions that stemmed the spread of earlier strains: Wear a mask (two are better), socially distance, wash your hands and stay home when you're sick.