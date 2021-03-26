You don't have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to get in on the free doughnut deal at Krispy Kreme.
Customers who have chosen not to get a COVID shot or those who are still waiting to get the vaccine can still get a free doughnut on Mondays from March 29 through May 24.
Earlier this week, the company announced customers who have received the vaccine will receive a free doughnut every day for the rest of the year.
The company said the promotion was to show support for those who choose to get vaccinated.