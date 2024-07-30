A man is facing charges after allegedly trying to kill his cousin during an argument over a parking spot in Miami over the weekend.

Elder Cruz, 51, faces one count of attempted felony murder after he shot his cousin multiple times at Southwest 27th Street and Southwest 31st Place on Saturday, according to police.

The two men were fighting over parking outside the home that they share, according to an arrest report. Cruz had asked his cousin to move his car, and his cousin had refused, saying he had nowhere else to park.

The fight escalated when the victim told Cruz that he didn’t know why he was “acting so tough when your wife runs this house,” an arrest report said.

According to police, Cruz then pointed a gun at the victim’s neck while stating in Spanish, “Do you want to see the type of man I am?”

The victim reportedly said, “Don’t do this, you’re going to kill me.”

Cruz then pointed the gun at his cousin’s wrist and fired once, causing a graze wound, investigators said.

"Look at what you did, you're going to kill me," the victim said, according to the arrest report. "I'm going to kill you," the suspect responded.

Cruz then allegedly shot the victim three more times in his thigh.

Cruz's cousin was able to get away and hide in the bedroom while Cruz's wife called police, according to the arrest report.

Allegedly, the suspect kept banging on the door and threatening to kill his cousin if he did not leave the house.

Police said they took Cruz into custody and recovered a Glock 19 on his person with three additional magazines. The gun had been reported stolen in 2021 from Palm Beach Gardens.

Cruz's cousin was taken to the hospital. More information on his condition was not immediately available.

The two men are now ordered to stay away from each other.