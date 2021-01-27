Rudy Giuliani

YouTube Suspends Giuliani From Partner Program, Cutting Access to Ad Revenue

The suspension, which will last at least 30 days, has been in effect since last week, YouTube said

Trump Lawyer Rudy Giuliani Says Pennsylvania GOP 'Let Down America' on Challenge to Biden Win
Jeff Kowalsky/AFP/Getty Images

YouTube said Tuesday that it had suspended Rudy Giuliani, former President Donald Trump's attorney, from a program that allows partners to make money from ads on their videos after Giuliani broke YouTube's rules by repeatedly sharing election misinformation, NBC News reports.

The suspension, which will last at least 30 days, has been in effect since last week, YouTube said in an email.

YouTube's Partner Program allows video creators to share ad revenue and receive support from a company team, but channels that violate company policies can be removed.

U.S. & World

31 mins ago

GOP Signals Unwillingness to Part With Trump After Riot

holocaust 40 mins ago

Holocaust Survivors to Get Vaccine on Auschwitz Liberation Day

Giuliani, a former mayor of New York, has been a vocal proponent of baseless allegations of widespread fraud in the presidential election. In a series of news conferences and court hearings after the election, his team pushed allegations of voter fraud that had already been debunked.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Rudy GiulianiYouTube
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us