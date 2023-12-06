Officer nearly hit when trying to pull over suspicious vehicle: police

A Rocky Hill police officer was close to being hit by a car while trying to pull it over at a gas station on Silas Deane Highway, according to police.

A couple driving the car took off and almost struck the officer in the process, police said.

Officers chased the vehicle on I-91 and found it parked at the Residence Inn on Cromwell Avenue.

Law enforcement teams are currently searching the area for the couple with K9 and drones, according to officials.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The investigation is currently ongoing.