Over 5,000 Toys Collected During Annual NBC and Telemundo Conn. Toy Drive

Over 5,000 toys were collected during this year's NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut Toy Drive on Saturday.

‘Tis the season for giving back and many people did in a big way. They dropped off unwrapped toys to Westfarms in hopes of spreading holiday cheer to those who really need it.

“I do it every year. You gotta give. Giving is better than getting,” said John of Wethersfield.

Students at East Farms School learned a lesson in helping others.

"I always tell my students every year that 'I want you to leave my classroom a better person than you came in at the beginning of the year' and I love to set that example for them," said Christine Yandow, a second grade teacher at East Farms School.

"Sometimes, people don’t have as many toys as we do, so, I’m really happy that we get to do this event," added Anthony Reed, a student at East Farms School.

Our annual toy drive at WestFarms was a labor of love for our news team, sponsors, volunteers and you, the public, who make it happen every year.

For 20 years, Pilgrim Furniture has dedicated a truck for this huge event.

“It’s such a great opportunity to give back and you guys make it so easy,” said Pilgrim Furniture co-owner David Bassett.

The Marine Corps started the Toys for Tots program back in 1947, collecting unwrapped toys to benefit kids of all ages across the state of Connecticut.

From bicycles, to games, to teddy bears, over 5,000 toys were donated and brought here to the Marine base in Plainville.

"We’re going to sort it out by age group and we’re going to start packing them up to send them out to the respectable organizations," said Sgt. Stephen Watson. "So, the kids can enjoy their Christmas this year," he added.

They're helping to make this holiday season one to remember.