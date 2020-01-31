Police Investigating Death of Newborn in Enfield

Police are investigating the death of a newborn baby on Sharren Lane in Enfield.

Police said they received a call around 10 a.m. for a well-being check on a baby, responded and found the baby deceased.

“This location has been secured pending an application for an issuance of a search warrant. That will likely take us through the afternoon into the early evening hours,” Enfield Police Chief Alaric Fox said.

Police are investigating and said they do not believe there is a danger to the public or reason for a public safety concern.

Enfield police and the state police major crime squad are investigating.

No one has been charged, police said Friday afternoon.