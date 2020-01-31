Enfield

Police Investigating Death of Newborn in Enfield

Police outside a house in Enfield where a baby was found dead
NBC Connecticut

Police are investigating the death of a newborn baby on Sharren Lane in Enfield.

Police said they received a call around 10 a.m. for a well-being check on a baby, responded and found the baby deceased.

“This location has been secured pending an application for an issuance of a search warrant. That will likely take us through the afternoon into the early evening hours,” Enfield Police Chief Alaric Fox said.

Local

Cromwell 14 mins ago

Suspect’s Wild Driving Led to Crash in Cromwell: Police

Fotis Dulos 3 hours ago

‘Heartbroken’ Fotis Dulos Lawyer Outlines Next Steps, Vows Fight to US Supreme Court

Police are investigating and said they do not believe there is a danger to the public or reason for a public safety concern.

Enfield police and the state police major crime squad are investigating.

No one has been charged, police said Friday afternoon.

This article tagged under:

EnfieldEnfield police
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us