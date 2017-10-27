The Wall Street Journal reports Special Counsel Robert Mueller has put together a grand jury to look into possible collusion between Russia and the Trump Campaign. (Published Friday, Aug. 4, 2017)

A federal grand jury in Washington has approved the first charges in the investigation being conducted by special counsel Robert Mueller, CNN reported Friday.

CNN cited sources briefed on the matter in reporting that the grand jury approved charges, but the network said that the charges are sealed under orders from a federal judge and it was unclear what the charges are or who they are against. The Wall Street Journal later Friday also reported that the first charges have been filed, citing a source.

NBC News has not confirmed the reports. Peter Carr, a spokesperson for Mueller, declined to comment Friday night.

Mueller, a former FBI director, was appointed in May as special counsel to oversee the investigation into alleged Russian interference in the election.

