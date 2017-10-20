Rep. Wilson Says Kelly Lied, Used 'Racist Term' About Her

White House chief of staff John Kelly said Thursday he was "stunned" and "broken hearted" by a Florida congresswoman woman's criticism of President Donald Trump's phone call to one of the families of Americans killed in Niger nearly two weeks ago. (Published Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017)

The Miami Gardens congresswoman who has criticized President Donald Trump's condolence call to a fallen soldier's wife slammed John Kelly Friday, saying the president's chief of staff lied about her when talking about a building dedication in 2015, NBC News reported. Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., also accused Kelly of using a "racist term" in describing her as an "empty barrel."

“I feel sorry for Gen. Kelly. He has my sympathy for the loss of his son. But he can't just go on TV and lie on me,” Wilson, told CNN.

Kelly, a former general whose Marine son was killed in Afghanistan, said in an emotional briefing at the White House Thursday that he was "broken-hearted" after Wilson spoke on television about Trump's call to the widow of Sgt. La David T. Johnson, one of four soldiers killed in Niger.

Kelly also described a congresswman at the dedication of a FBI field office years ago in Miramar as an “empty barrel” for talking about "how she was instrumental in getting the funding for that building."

Wilson said she wasn't in Congress when the building's funding was secure and only played a role in naming the building.