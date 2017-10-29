Trump's Approval Rating Sinks to New Low: Poll

President Donald Trump’s job approval rating has sunk to the lowest point of his presidency, and nearly half of voters want their vote in the 2018 midterms to be a message for more Democrats in Congress to check Trump and congressional Republicans, according to a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll.

Thirty eight percent of Americans say they approve of Trump’s job performance — down five points since September — while 58 percent disapprove, NBC News reported.

Trump’s previous low in approval in the national NBC/WSJ poll was 39 percent back in May.

"This is his worst showing of his young presidency so far," Democratic pollster Fred Yang of Hart Research Associates, who conducted this survey with Republican pollster Bill McInturff and his team at Public Opinion Strategies, told NBC News.