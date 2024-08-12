Avangrid wants PURA chief off case as it seeks natural gas rate hikes

Avangrid is seeking rate hikes for two of its gas subsidiaries, but now that push includes a fight with the chairman of the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority.

Avangrid filed a motion Thursday for PURA Chairman Marissa Gillett to recuse herself from rate hike cases for Connecticut Natural Gas and Southern Connecticut Gas.

“There is simply too much at stake for the companies and their customers,” the company said in its motion.

Avangrid claims Gillett had improper contact with PURA’s Office of Education, Outreach and Enforcement, which is supposed to play an independent role in the process.

PURA declined to comment, but the EOE has denied the claims in filings as part of the rate case.

Avangrid claims Gillett discussed having the EOE change or remove items online, including information related to the rate hike process.

The company provided links of emails and other documents it claims proves its case. It also accused Gillett of not providing additional information sought in Freedom of Information requests.

The EOE has said the correspondence has nothing to do with its stance on the case.

Republicans have also been critical of Gillett and her demeanor toward utilities. They said they also had questions about the case.

“If you’re going to impose those rules on the electric company, then you can’t break them yourself,” Rep. Vincent Candelora, (R) Minority Leader, said.

Sen. Norm Needleman, (D) Essex, said Avangrid’s real problem, though, is that it’s not getting its way.

The EOE is opposed to Avangrid’s requests, saying the company has already out earned approved returns.

The EOE also said Connecticut Natural Gas and Southern Connecticut Gas have poor customer service records.

“I look at most of what they do in the context of if they don’t get what they want, it’s likely to end up a legal battle,” said Needleman, who co-chairs the legislature’s Energy and Technology Committee.

The Office of Consumer Counsel, which also plays an independent role in rate increase requests, said it’s reviewing the request. It pointed fingers at Avangrid, too.

“We are focused on shielding consumers from unjustified expenses and preventing inflated revenue increase requests from being recovered through their monthly bills,” Consumer Counsel Claire Coleman said. “Especially in light of this week’s earning reports showing CNG continues to earn above its authorized profit level.”

The dispute has nothing to do with electricity rate changes that have resulted in increases for many customers.

The bills could soon go even higher, though.

Eversource and United Illuminating, also owned by Avangrid, are both asking for increases to recover money spent on installing electric vehicle charging stations.

PURA will take those requests up as part of its meeting Wednesday.

“Helping get more electric vehicles on the road is good for air quality and helping the state fight climate change, which we support,” Eversource spokeswoman Tricia Modifica said in a statement.

Needleman didn’t dispute the companies’ need for money, but did disagree with the timing.

The public benefits portion of electricity bills spiked July 1, in part to offset the cost of a deal – approved by lawmakers – to help the Millstone Power Station remain open.

Those payments will be recovered over 10 months ending in May. Needleman believes PURA should make Eversource and UI wait until those payments end before approving a rate hike for the EV program.