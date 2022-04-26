Biden Admin. Plans to Comply With Court Order Over Title 42

The Department of Homeland Security plans to comply with a federal court order to stop planning to lift the COVID-era public health order known as Title 42, senior administration officials told reporters on Tuesday.

On Monday, Judge Robert Summerhays of the Western District of Louisiana said he planned to issue a temporary restraining order that would keep the Biden administration from winding town Title 42 prior to its intended lift date of May 23. Judge Summerhays, appointed by President Donald Trump, may later rule on a preliminary injunction requested by 21 states, the majority of which are led by Republican governors, that would pause the lifting of Title 42 on May 23.

The public health rule known as Title 42 was used during the pandemic to block more than 1.7 million attempts to enter the U.S.

“We will comply with the court order, but we really disagree with the basic premise,” said one of the officials who briefed reporters on the condition of anonymity. That official said that after Title 42 is lifted, DHS would “ramp up” fast deportations of migrants and that the court order would simply delay plans to do so.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.