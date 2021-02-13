T.J. Ducklo

White House Aide Resigns After Threatening Reporter

It's the first departure from the new White House, less than a month into President Joe Biden's tenure

By Alexandra Jaffe

TJ Ducklo
Patrick Semansky | AP

White House deputy press secretary T.J. Ducklo has resigned, the day after he was suspended for issuing a sexist and profane threat to a journalist seeking to cover his relationship with another reporter.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced the move in a statement Saturday, and said Ducklo’s decision came with the support of White House chief of staff Ron Klain.

“We are committed to striving every day to meet the standard set by the President in treating others with dignity and respect, with civility and with a value for others through our words and our actions,” Psaki said.

It's the first departure from the new White House, less than a month into President Joe Biden's tenure.

