Bidens to Meet With Queen Elizabeth During UK Trip

Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden will meet with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle during their first foreign trip as president and first lady, Buckingham Palace announced Thursday.

The meeting will take place on Sunday, June 13. Biden is attending the G7 summit in Cornwall before traveling to Brussels for the NATO meeting, the White House previously confirmed. The summit will occur June 11-13. Biden is also expected to hold a bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Biden administration said it would seek to reset links with various allies in the wake of President Donald Trump’s often-tumultuous relationships with other nations. Trump criticized fellow NATO nations, saying they weren’t paying their fair share on defense spending.

Details of the Bidens' meeting with the Queen "will be shared in due course," the Palace said in a statement.

The Queen has previously met four other U.S. Presidents at Windsor, including President Trump with Melania Trump in 2018, President Barack Obama with Michelle Obama in 2016, President George W. Bush with Laura Bush in 2008, and President Ronald Reagan with Nancy Reagan in 1982.

During the Trumps' visit, the first couple had tea with the Queen. The Obamas had two royal engagements during their visits: lunch with the Queen and dinner with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry at Kensington Palace.