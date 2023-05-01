Bill Aims to Curb Pedestrian Fatalities on Conn. Roads

The Appropriations Committee is set to meet on Monday about the Vision Zero Bill, which aims to make roads safer and curb pedestrian fatalities in Connecticut.

If the bill were to become law, cities and towns would have to adopt a Complete Streets prioritization plan to make sure all roads safely serve all people on the roads including pedestrians, bicyclists and people who use wheelchairs.

It would also include programs to promote the use of seatbelts among vulnerable communities that are less likely to wear them.

In 2021, the state created a Vision Zero Council, which helps to create policies across the state that eliminate transportation-related fatalities and severe injuries involving pedestrians, bicyclists, transit users, motorists and passengers.

Earlier this year, West Hartford adopted a Vision Zero policy after a string of fatal crashes. Stamford also has a similar task force.

Last year, more than 60 pedestrians were killed in the state, making it one of the deadliest years on Connecticut roads. According to the Department of Transportation, from 2009 to 2018, pedestrian deaths increased by 53 percent. Some of the factors that contributed to this was more pedestrians and more distractions.

The meeting on the Vision Zero Bill will begin at 10 a.m.