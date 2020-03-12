Sanders Wins Delegate-Rich California, NBC News Projects

NBC News projected on Thursday that Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., won the Democratic primary in California, the state with the largest amount of Super Tuesday delegates.

With 76 percent of the vote in, the Vermont lawmaker leads with 33.9 percent of the vote. Former vice president Joe Biden is in second place with 26.5 percent.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., won the Nevada Democratic caucuses in a runaway victory on Saturday. The second- and third-place winners have not yet been announced.

Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., are in third and fourth place, respectively, with 13.3 percent and 13.1 percent. Both Warren and Bloomberg have dropped out of the race.

