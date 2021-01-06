Conn. Lawmakers to be Sworn in During Outdoor Ceremony Today

Today is a day that will go down in Connecticut history as the 2021 legislative session convenes not from the packed House floor, but in an outdoor ceremony.

Due to the pandemic, the ceremony will be outdoors on the North steps of the State Capitol. There is fencing set up in the area.

All 20 freshman lawmakers will be sworn in outside.

The ceremony to swear in new state lawmakers at the State Capitol will be held outside on Wednesday due to the pandemic.

"It will be brisk enough to keep the speeches short, but it will be bearable enough to be outdoors I think," said Senate President Martin Looney.

Instead of Governor Ned Lamont delivering his opening address in the chambers, he will do it virtually from his office.

The pandemic is also expected to force a lot of the early session into the digital realm and limit the number of bills.

Lamont has been running the state largely through his executive authority since March.

The voters spoke in November about who they want to send up there. So I think it's important for the public to know the legislature is back in session," said incoming Speaker of the House Matt Ritter.

"I think it's time as we're coming out of this pandemic, hopefully, that we begin to act as a legislative body and a co-equal branch of government again," said Rep. Vincent Candelora, R-North Branford and incoming House Republican leader.

Following the 2020 election, Democrats hold a 97 to 54 advantage over Republicans in the House of Representatives and a veto-proof majority of 24 to 12 in the Senate.