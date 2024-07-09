Conn. lawmakers weigh in on President Biden's future in Decision 2024

President Biden called in to MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Monday and he remains defiant that he’s staying in the race.

"I am not going anywhere,” said Biden.

It comes amid growing calls for him to drop out – including reportedly from one lawmaker from Connecticut.

The president sent a letter to Congressional Democrats trying to shore up support for his candidacy.

“It's unusual to be in this situation,” said Patricia Crouse, University of New Haven Political Science Adjunct Professor.

Crouse says Democrats are having lots of conversations – public and private – about President Biden and the 2024 race.

“He has the time and opportunity to quell concern and he is making every effort to do,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D – Connecticut.

Senators Blumenthal and Chris Murphy came out in support of the president.

But Murphy says many voters need to be convinced the debate was just a bad night for Biden.

“He’s got to show ability to deliver and assure voters the performance on Thursday was an anomaly and I think he can do that this week,” said Murphy during an appearance on Inside with Jen Psaki on MSNBC.

At least one member of the congressional delegation believes time is up.

Representative Jim Himes was among a group of four House Democrats who said Biden should step aside during a private call on Sunday, according to the Associated Press.

Congressman Joe Courtney wrote the top priority is stopping former President Trump from winning and that:

“I will support the most pragmatic and effective path to achieving that goal.”

As for Congressman John Larson, he wrote it’s time for Democrats to unite and come together to re-elect the president.

Mixed reaction from lawmakers about the future of the race.

“I think they're trying to come to some consensus about what is best for the party and what is best for the country. So you may see Biden back down at some point, it just doesn't seem like that's happening right now,” said Crouse.

On Monday night, the White House released a letter amid reports a doctor who is Parkinson’s expert had eight recent visits there.

The White House physician explained the doctor is a neurological specialist, only saw the president during his annual physicals and at the most recent in February there were no signs of any neurological disorder.