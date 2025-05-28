Connecticut lawmakers take up housing bill despite objection from towns

The House of Representatives took up legislation Tuesday aimed at increasing affordable housing around the state, despite pushback from municipalities.

Democrats said the bill was a compromise to get cities and towns to allow for the construction of more affordable housing as the state seeks to add 100,000 units.

“It’s a more balanced bill than I think it’s being portrayed on Facebook and on individual calls that our members are getting,” Rep. Jason Rojas (D-Majority Leader) said.

Debate on the bill began around 11:30 a.m. Rojas was confident he had support to get the bill to the Senate.

He initially planned for the House to vote on the bill last Thursday, but pulled it back to make changes based on feedback from Republicans and municipal leaders.

Despite those changes, municipal leaders said the bill stripped away local control.

“I think this bill is just too much, too fast,” Connecticut Council of Small of Towns Executive Director Elizabeth Gara said. “It imposes some unworkable, sweeping changes on municipalities.”

The bill includes a “Towns Take the Lead” proposal that advocates say sets the path on the road to more affordable housing.

It tasks towns with planning when and where more affordable housing is built and offers incentives to towns that meet their share of the state’s push for more affordable housing.

“We want to have good planning and good zoning so that we have the affordable housing that we need in this state,” Erin Boggs, executive director for the Open Communities Alliance, said.

Lawmakers have used access to grants, an incentive for more housing, but this bill would also make it easier for towns to place moratoriums on future development if they meet certain benchmarks.

Republicans shared Gara’s concerns, though, calling this a state-mandated housing quota.

They also objected to other changes, such as a limit on a municipalities ability to set minimum requirements for off-street parking and making it easier to convert commercial space into residential.

“This still constitutes one of the largest grabs at local control that I’ve seen in my career as a legislator,” Rep. Joe Zullo (R-East Haven) said.

Rojas viewed the bill as a compromise.

He admitted it didn’t go as far as he wanted when he initially announced the bill last Thursday, but then decided to continue making changes over the weekend.

That included allowing cities and towns to make the case that they’re doing what they can when it comes to housing.

Under the bill, towns can explain that various hurdles – such as a lack of developable land or insufficient infrastructure – limit their ability to accommodate more development.