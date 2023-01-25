Connecticut State Police

House, Senate Approve Connecticut State Police Contract

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

Both the House and Senate have voted in favor of the Connecticut State Police Union collective bargaining agreement.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced that the agreement was approved in the House of Representatives with a 142-1 vote and in the Senate with a 35-1 vote.

The contract includes a 2.5% wage increase and a lump sum bonus of $3,500. The fourth year of the contract has a wage re-opener for compensation.

The agreement also increases the base pay for trooper trainees and includes a higher rate for existing law enforcement workers who are hired by state police and attend the Connecticut Police Academy.

The contract adds a wellness stipend for all NP-1 members, recognizes those who've attained bachelor's or advanced degrees, and increases college tuition funding reimbursement.

“The Connecticut State Police are among the finest members of law enforcement in the nation, and they deserve to be recognized for their integrity, commitment to service, and the sacrifices they and their families make," Lamont said.

The governor said the contract provides financial and other incentives "for the retention and recruitment of the best troopers and candidates."

In approving the contract, state officials hope officers will be further incentivized to pursue educational opportunities.

"I am eternally grateful for the work the men and women of the Connecticut State Police do each day to keep our residents safe, exemplifying the highest professional standards," Lamont said.

