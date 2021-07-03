Connecticut's Plastic Bag Ban Comes as No Surprise to Many

The state’s ban on single-use plastic bags in Connecticut has finally arrived, but grocery store representatives say it hasn’t been a big event considering many customers are already accustomed to bringing their own bags to the supermarket.

Connecticut Food Association President Wayne Pesce told The Day of New London the elimination of the state’s 10-cent tax on single-use plastic bags on July 1 has been a “non-event” and there hasn’t been as much pushback as first predicted.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“It’s a good law. It makes our state a better place to live, because we have less of those materials floating around in places where they shouldn’t be,” Pesce said.

Today marks the return of the plastic bag tax in Connecticut since being cancelled due to the coronavirus.

Stop & Shop spokesperson Maura O’Brien told The Day that “many customers are accustomed to shopping with reusable bags” since the chain eliminated single-use plastic bags in August 2019,

In 2019, the General Assembly passed legislation that placed a temporary, 10-cent tax on bags less than 4-thousandths of an inch. The tax lasted from Aug. 1, 2019 through June 30, when the plastic bags were finally banned as of Thursday. Stores are still allowed to provide paper bags to customers and some are charging for them.

During the height of the pandemic, Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont temporarily lifted the 10-cent fee on plastic bags for about three months last year as part of the state’s effort to help of COVID-19.