CT Electors to Meet Today to Vote for President

Today is the day when presidential electors meet across the country to formally choose former Vice President Joe Biden as the next president and Connecticut’s electors will meet in the Senate Chamber of the State Capitol in Hartford at noon..

Today is the day set by law for the meeting of the Electoral College. Electors, including seven in Connecticut, will meet in all 50 states and the District of Columbia to cast their ballots. The results will be sent to Washington and tallied in a Jan. 6 joint session of Congress over which Vice President Mike Pence will preside.

Connecticut gets seven electoral votes. We spoke with two of the electors about their thoughts on the system and their responsiblity.

On a national level, the electors' votes have drawn more attention than usual this year because President Donald Trump has refused to concede the election.

Biden is planning to address the nation Monday night, after the electors have voted.

Biden won 306 electoral votes to 232 votes for Trump. It takes 270 votes to be elected.

In 32 states and the District of Columbia, laws require electors to vote for the popular-vote winner. The Supreme Court unanimously upheld this arrangement in July.

Based on Connecticut’s vote, the state’s seven electors will vote for Biden.

Electors almost always vote for the state winner anyway because they generally are devoted to their political party. There's no reason to expect any defections this year.