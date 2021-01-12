CT GOP

CT GOP Chair JR Romano Announces Resignation

NBC Connecticut

Connecticut Republican Party Chairman JR Romano announced his resignation Tuesday in an email to members of the party's central committee.

In the email, Romano said the move was "what's best for the organization."

"It is time for a new voice to be heard from the Connecticut Republicans. I am grateful for having had the opportunity to lead the Party," he wrote.

Romano had previously announced he would not seek another term, but had been expected to finish out his current term through the spring.

