CT Republican Mentioned in Impeachment Documents

A Connecticut Republican is mentioned in new impeachment investigation documents released by House Democrats Tuesday.

Robert Hyde from Simsbury is a candidate for the US House. His Twitter describes him as a U.S. Marine Corps Iraqi Freedom war veteran and a business owner.

Those documents contain WhatsApp messages apparently sent in March 2019 from Hyde criticizing former Ambassador Marie Yovanavich before she was fired by President Donald Trump. Yovanovitch was not mentioned by name, but the messages include links to stories about her.

It’s alleged he sent the messages to Lev Parnas, the Rudy Giuliani associate who was indicted on campaign finance violations.

In the documents released, the messages sent by Hyde suggest Yovanovitch's movements were being watched, as well as her computer and phone use.

"She's talked to three people. Her phone is off. Computer is off." One message reads.

"She's next to the embassy," another one a few minutes later said.

Hyde responded on Twitter to the allegations Tuesday night, writing "These are bad people, I'm out to expose their actions. Attack me all you want, get the facts first. The media is against me because they're either complicit or have a hand in it, I welcome an investigation. I'll provide my email password and hand my phone over, bring it on. #hyde"

How low can liddle Adam Bull Schiff go? I was never in Kiev. For them to take some texts my buddy’s and I wrote back to some dweeb we were playing with that we met a few times while we had a few drinks is definitely laughable. Schiff is a desperate turd playing with this Lev guy. — HYDE for U.S. Congress (@rfhyde1) January 15, 2020

These are bad people, I'm out to expose their actions. Attack me all you want, get the facts first. The media is against me because they're either complicit or have a hand in it, I welcome an investigation. I'll provide my email password and hand my phone over, bring it on. #hyde — HYDE for U.S. Congress (@rfhyde1) January 15, 2020

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House will vote tomorrow to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate. Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell expects the trial to begin next Tuesday.

