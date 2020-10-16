Nielsen

Biden Beats Trump in Town Hall Ratings Showdown

The ratings reflect the success the former vice president has had in previous town halls

An average 14.1 million people tuned in to watch former Vice President Joe Biden’s town hall on ABC Thursday night, topping the 13.5 million who watched President Donald Trump’s town hall on NBC, according to data from media measurement company Nielsen.

Biden’s town hall ran from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET while Trump’s ran from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET. But even when compared head-to-head, Biden had 14.3 million viewers for the hour of Trump’s town hall.

Biden's ratings win is particularly surprising given Trump’s town hall aired on two of NBCUniversal's cable channels, MSNBC and CNBC, in addition to the network. That means Biden beat out Trump despite his town hall only airing on one network. (NBCUniversal is the parent company of NBC News, MSNBC and CNBC.)

Trump’s town hall had 10.9 million viewers on NBC’s broadcast network, 1.8 million viewers on MSNBC and 720,000 viewers on CNBC.

Thursday night’s ratings reflect the success Biden has had in previous town halls. A prior Trump town hall on ABC had 3.8 million viewers, while a Biden town hall held last week on NBC, MSNBC and CNBC had 6.7 million viewers.

