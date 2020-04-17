Joe Biden

Biden Putting Together Post-Election Transition Team, Talks Cabinet Makeup

The apparent Democratic presidential nominee did not rule out announcing some Cabinet member selections before November's election

Joe Biden speaks during a virtual press briefing Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Biden for President via AP

Former Vice President Joe Biden announced during a virtual fundraiser Thursday that he is starting to put together a post-election transition team as he sets his sights beyond November, NBC News reports.

Biden, the apparent Democratic presidential nominee, also did not rule out announcing some Cabinet member selections before November's election, which the transition team would be tasked with overseeing.

In response to a donor question, Biden said he had begun to form a transition team because of the numerous vacancies that exist throughout President Donald Trump’s administration and acknowledged that he needs to begin brainstorming which talented people could fill numerous roles in many governmental agencies.

"I promise you that has already begun," Biden said, while admitting looking ahead to the presidency "sounds presumptuous."

"I don’t want it to sound like that, but it has to happen and that’s why the transition team is already being put together."

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

