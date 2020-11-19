Election Latest: Trump Called Mich. GOP Officials Before They Asked to Rescind Vote

President-elect Joe Biden is quietly pushing forward with the business of preparing to become America’s next commander in chief even as President Donald Trump, who refuses to concede the election, and his administration continue to refuse to coordinate with his transition team on the coronavirus pandemic and block briefings on national security, policy issues and vaccine plans.

Biden is drawing from the senior ranks of his campaign to fill out an increasingly diverse White House leadership team. Former campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon will serve as a deputy chief of staff, while campaign co-chair Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond and campaign adviser Steve Ricchetti will play senior roles in the new administration.

Meanwhile, Trump's scattershot effort to overturn Biden’s victory is shifting toward obscure election boards that certify the vote as Trump and his allies seek to upend the electoral process, sow chaos and perpetuate unsubstantiated doubts about the count. The battle is centered in the battleground states that sealed Biden's win.

Two Michigan Republicans who initially blocked certification of election results for the county that includes Detroit despite no evidence of fraud before approving them now say they want to rescind their certification.

Here's the latest developments on the transition and election results:

Trump Called Mich. GOP Officials Who Asked to Rescind County Election Certification Vote

Two Republican members of the Wayne County, Michigan, board of canvassers who initially refused to certify the county's vote before reversing themselves spoke with President Donald Trump Tuesday evening, a day before then rescinded their decision again.

Monica Palmer told NBC News that she and her GOP counterpart, William Hartmann, were contacted by Trump, but did not discuss their decision to rescind the vote "or anything like that."

"My conversation with the President was about threats coming from the public and my safety — not about rescinding my vote," Palmer told NBC.

Palmer and Hartmann voted in favor of certifying Joe Biden's local landslide before reverting to their initial stance of refusing to bless the vote tally. They said they only voted to certify the results after "hours of sustained pressure" and after getting promises that their concerns about the election would be investigated.

State officials said the certification of the Detroit-area vote will stand. Michigan's chief election officer said a post-election audit will be performed, though not to check "mythical allegations" of fraud.

Meanwhile, Trump summoned Michigan's Republican legislative leaders to the White House for a meeting Friday amid a longshot GOP push to overturn the certification of Biden's victory in the battleground state, NBC News reports. Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield agreed to go, according to a state official aware of the leaders' plans. It was not immediately clear what the meeting would be about. Neither Shirkey nor Chatfield commented.

Wisconsin Issues Recount Order Sought By Trump in 2 Counties

The Wisconsin Elections Commission issued an order Thursday to recount more than 800,000 ballots cast in two heavily liberal counties at President Donald Trump's request.

The order, required by law after Trump paid $3 million for the recount, was agreed to after rancorous debate for more than five hours Wednesday night that foreshadows the partisan battle ahead.

"It's just remarkable the six of us in a civilized fashion can't agree to this stuff," Democratic commissioner Mark Thomsen said hours into the debate. The commission is split 3-3 between Democrats and Republicans.

The recounts in Milwaukee and Dane counties, where Joe Biden outpolled Trump by a more than 2-to-1 margin, will begin Friday and must be done by Dec. 1. Biden won statewide by 20,608 votes. Trump's campaign has cited "irregularities" in the counties, although no evidence of illegal activity has been presented.

Biden, Harris to Meet With Governors as Trump Stays Out of View

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will hold a virtual meeting with the National Governors Association's executive committee on how to improve coordination between federal and state responses to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump, who has stayed mostly out of public view in the two weeks since his election loss, has no public events on his schedule. He hasn't held a public event since last Friday when he delivered an update on Operation Warp Speed, his administration's effort to develop and distribute a COVID-19 vaccine.

Georgia to Release Report on Presidential Race Hand Recount Results

Georgia election officials expect to release a report Thursday on a hand tally of the presidential race, and they have repeatedly said they expect it to affirm Democrat Joe Biden's narrow lead over Republican President Donald Trump.

The hand tally of about 5 million votes stemmed from an audit required by a new state law and wasn't in response to any suspected problems with the state's results or an official recount request. The state has until Friday to certify results that have been certified and submitted by the counties.

The counties were supposed to finish the hand count by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. Gabriel Sterling, who oversaw the implementation of the state's new voting system, said he expected the secretary of state's office to put out a report on the results by midday Thursday.

Once the state certifies the election results, the losing campaign has two business days to request a recount if the margin remains within 0.5%. That recount would be done using scanners that read and tally the votes and would be paid for by the counties, Sterling said.

Gabriel Sterling, who oversees Georgia's voting systems, gave an update on Tuesday on the state's recount efforts. Sterling also gave a warning to anyone considering moving to Georgia to vote in the two senate seat runoffs: "If you want to move to Georgia and be part of the number one state in America to do business, we're happy to have you… [but] don't game our system." Sterling also gave a warning to anyone considering moving to Georgia to vote in the two senate seat runoffs: "If you want to move to Georgia and be part of the number one state in America to do business, we're happy to have you… [but] don't game our system."

GOP Canvassers Again Oppose Certifying Detroit-area Votes

Monica Palmer and William Hartmann, the two Republican canvassers in Wayne County, said in a statement issued late Wednesday that they only voted to certify the results after "hours of sustained pressure" and after getting promises that their concerns about the election would be investigated.

Palmer and Hartmann initially voted against certification Tuesday, leaving the Wayne County Board of Canvassers deadlocked at 2-2 along party lines. Palmer complained that certain Detroit precincts were out of balance, meaning that absentee ballot books did not match the number of ballots cast.

The GOP move drew an immediate rebuke from the public and injected partisan politics into the business of an unsung panel that is supposed to confirm the will of the voters.

Biden crushed Trump in Wayne County, a Democratic stronghold, by a more than 2-1 margin on his way to winning Michigan by 146,000 votes, according to unofficial results.

Certifying results is a routine yet important step after local election officials have tallied votes, reviewed procedures, checked to ensure votes were counted correctly and investigated discrepancies. But as Trump has refused to concede to Biden and continues to spread false claims of victory, this mundane process is taking on new significance.

Lawsuits have been filed by Trump allies in Michigan and Nevada seeking to stop certification. Trump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani argued to stop vote certification in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, the first time he'd been in a courtroom in decades. And the same day, the Arizona Republican Party asked a judge to bar Maricopa County, the state's most populous, from certifying until the court issues a decision about the party's lawsuit seeking a new hand count of a sampling of ballots.

Biden Approaches 80 Million Votes in Historic Victory

President-elect Joe Biden is close to winning more than 80 million votes in his campaign. src='https://www.nbcconnecticut.com/wp-includes/js/dist/api-fetch.min.js?ver=8773a93ea0d1278a2eaa147fdb6eb96d' id='wp-api-fetch-js'></script> <script id='wp-api-fetch-js-after'> wp.apiFetch.use( wp.apiFetch.createRootURLMiddleware( "https://www.nbcconnecticut.com/wp-json/" ) ); wp.apiFetch.nonceMiddleware = wp.apiFetch.createNonceMiddleware( "c43dfb3217" ); wp.apiFetch.use( wp.apiFetch.nonceMiddleware ); wp.apiFetch.use( wp.apiFetch.mediaUploadMiddleware ); wp.apiFetch.nonceEndpoint = "https://www.nbcconnecticut.com/wp-admin/admin-ajax.php?action=rest-nonce"; wp.apiFetch.use( wp.apiFetch.createPreloadingMiddleware( {"\/nbc\/v1\/weather-alerts":{"body":[],"headers":[]},"\/nbc\/v1\/top-stories?include_sponsored=1§ion=news":{"body":[{"title":"CDC Urges Americans Against Traveling for Thanksgiving as Coronavirus Outbreak Worsens","link":"https:\/\/www.nbcconnecticut.com\/news\/business\/money-report\/cdc-urges-americans-against-traveling-for-thanksgiving-as-coronavirus-outbreak-worsens\/2365873\/","eyebrow":"coronavirus","eyebrow_link":"https:\/\/www.nbcconnecticut.com\/tag\/coronavirus\/","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/media.nbcconnecticut.com\/2020\/11\/106798014-16056163992020-11-17t010045z_1953048290_rc2p4k9gakue_rtrmadp_0_health-coronavirus-usa-texas.jpeg?resize=100%2C56","type":"article","presented_by":""},{"title":"Governor Lamont to Give 4 P.M. Update on COVID-19 in CT","link":"https:\/\/www.nbcconnecticut.com\/news\/coronavirus\/governor-lamont-to-give-4-p-m-update-on-covid-19-in-ct\/2365823\/","eyebrow":"covid-19 in connecticut","eyebrow_link":"https:\/\/www.nbcconnecticut.com\/tag\/covid-19-in-connecticut\/","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/media.nbcconnecticut.com\/2020\/10\/surgical-masks_MJN6CpTO.jpg?resize=100%2C56","type":"article","presented_by":""},{"title":"Where Can I Get Tested for COVID in Connecticut? Where is the Closest Drive-Thru or Rapid Coronavirus Test?","link":"https:\/\/www.nbcconnecticut.com\/news\/coronavirus\/where-can-i-get-tested-for-covid-in-connecticut-where-is-the-closest-drive-thru-or-rapid-coronavirus-test\/2365743\/","eyebrow":"coronavirus in connecticut","eyebrow_link":"https:\/\/www.nbcconnecticut.com\/tag\/coronavirus-in-connecticut\/","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/media.nbcconnecticut.com\/2020\/11\/GettyImages-1212200021-1.jpg?resize=100%2C56","type":"article","presented_by":""},{"title":"Trump Campaign Drops Michigan Ballot Lawsuit \u2014 President Called GOP County Election Officials","link":"https:\/\/www.nbcconnecticut.com\/news\/business\/money-report\/trump-campaign-drops-michigan-election-lawsuit-rudy-giuliani-says\/2365758\/","eyebrow":"Donald Trump","eyebrow_link":"https:\/\/www.nbcconnecticut.com\/tag\/donald-trump\/","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/media.nbcconnecticut.com\/2020\/11\/106775397-16043647482020-11-02t231143z_31921247_rc2bvj93x0ka_rtrmadp_0_usa-election-trump.jpeg?resize=100%2C56","type":"article","presented_by":""},{"title":"Hartford HealthCare Bringing Testing and Care to the Community","link":"https:\/\/www.nbcconnecticut.com\/news\/health\/connecttohealthier\/ford-healthcare-bringing-testing-and-care-to-the-community\/2352776\/","eyebrow":"Sponsored","eyebrow_link":"","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/media.nbcconnecticut.com\/2020\/10\/HHC_Testing-and-Care_10.30-1.jpg?resize=100%2C56","type":"sponsored","presented_by":"Promoted By Hartford HealthCare"},{"title":"Biden's Platform Calls for Big Changes to Social Security. Here's What Could Be on the Table","link":"https:\/\/www.nbcconnecticut.com\/news\/business\/money-report\/bidens-platform-calls-for-big-changes-to-social-security-heres-what-could-be-on-the-table\/2358977\/","eyebrow":"Social Security","eyebrow_link":"https:\/\/www.nbcconnecticut.com\/tag\/social-security\/","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/media.nbcconnecticut.com\/2020\/11\/106794268-1605194367070-gettyimages-1229481636-AFP_8UN3Y9.jpeg?resize=100%2C56","type":"article","presented_by":""},{"title":"Police Search River in Meriden After Third Pipe Bomb Was Found","link":"https:\/\/www.nbcconnecticut.com\/news\/local\/police-search-river-in-meriden-after-third-pipe-bomb-was-found\/2366006\/","eyebrow":"meriden","eyebrow_link":"https:\/\/www.nbcconnecticut.com\/tag\/meriden\/","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/media.nbcconnecticut.com\/2019\/09\/meriden-police-cruiser-4.jpg?resize=100%2C56","type":"article","presented_by":""},{"title":"CT COVID-19 Hotspot Travel Advisory List Grows to 47 With Addition of Vermont","link":"https:\/\/www.nbcconnecticut.com\/news\/coronavirus\/ct-covid-19-hotspot-travel-advisory-list-grows-to-47-with-addition-of-vermont\/2363714\/","eyebrow":"CT Travel advisory","eyebrow_link":"https:\/\/www.nbcconnecticut.com\/tag\/ct-travel-advisory\/","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/media.nbcconnecticut.com\/2020\/10\/welsome-to-connecticut.jpg?crop=0px%2C0px%2C0px%2C0px&resize=100%2C56","type":"article","presented_by":""},{"title":"What If Trump Won't Concede? The Constitution Will End His Term, Conservative Lawyer John Yoo Says","link":"https:\/\/www.nbcconnecticut.com\/news\/business\/money-report\/what-if-trump-wont-concede-the-constitution-will-end-his-term-conservative-lawyer-john-yoo-says\/2358760\/","eyebrow":"Donald Trump","eyebrow_link":"https:\/\/www.nbcconnecticut.com\/tag\/donald-trump\/","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/media.nbcconnecticut.com\/2020\/11\/106783181-16046252022020-11-06t003756z_121707289_rc2cxj9r9klu_rtrmadp_0_usa-election-trump.jpeg?resize=100%2C56","type":"article","presented_by":""},{"title":"Jason Momoa Recalls How He Was \u2018a Nervous Wreck' Asking Lisa Bonet Out","link":"https:\/\/www.nbcconnecticut.com\/entertainment\/entertainment-news\/jason-momoa-recalls-how-he-was-a-nervous-wreck-asking-lisa-bonet-out\/2366035\/","eyebrow":"Jason Momoa","eyebrow_link":"https:\/\/www.nbcconnecticut.com\/tag\/jason-momoa\/","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/media.nbcconnecticut.com\/2020\/11\/GettyImages-1204753929.jpg?crop=0px%2C330px%2C3440px%2C1936px&resize=100%2C56","type":"article","presented_by":""},{"title":"New Payroll Tax May Surprise Connecticut Residents","link":"https:\/\/www.nbcconnecticut.com\/news\/local\/new-payroll-tax-may-surprise-connecticut-residents\/2358496\/","eyebrow":"paid family leave","eyebrow_link":"https:\/\/www.nbcconnecticut.com\/tag\/paid-family-leave\/","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/media.nbcconnecticut.com\/2020\/11\/IMG_1060-1955.jpg?resize=100%2C56","type":"article","presented_by":""},{"title":"Families of Those Lost in Pandemic to Urge Following COVID-19 Guidelines for Holidays","link":"https:\/\/www.nbcconnecticut.com\/news\/coronavirus\/families-of-those-lost-in-pandemic-to-urge-following-covid-19-guidelines-for-holidays\/2365763\/","eyebrow":"Hartford","eyebrow_link":"https:\/\/www.nbcconnecticut.com\/tag\/hartford\/","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/media.nbcconnecticut.com\/2020\/11\/GettyImages-1061825076.jpg?resize=100%2C56","type":"article","presented_by":""},{"title":"Covid Testing Faces Delays \u2014 Again \u2014 as Demand Spikes Ahead of the Holidays","link":"https:\/\/www.nbcconnecticut.com\/news\/business\/money-report\/covid-testing-faces-delays-again-as-demand-spikes-ahead-of-the-holidays\/2365746\/","eyebrow":"coronavirus","eyebrow_link":"https:\/\/www.nbcconnecticut.com\/tag\/coronavirus\/","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/media.nbcconnecticut.com\/2020\/11\/106798357-1605642782541-gettyimages-1286199056-dji_0948_20201117125426180.jpeg?resize=100%2C56","type":"article","presented_by":""},{"title":"Stowaway Owl Discovered in Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, 170 Miles From Home","link":"https:\/\/www.nbcconnecticut.com\/news\/national-international\/tiny-owl-rescued-from-nycs-rockefeller-center-christmas-tree-that-traveled-170-miles\/2365215\/","eyebrow":"Rockefeller Center","eyebrow_link":"https:\/\/www.nbcconnecticut.com\/tag\/rockefeller-center\/","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/media.nbcconnecticut.com\/2020\/11\/111820-Rockefeller-Owl-NYC.jpeg?crop=0px%2C151px%2C2413px%2C1357px&resize=100%2C56","type":"article","presented_by":""},{"title":"Grocery Chain Apologizes After Releasing \u2018Super Spread' Ad for Thanksgiving","link":"https:\/\/www.nbcconnecticut.com\/news\/local\/grocery-chain-apologizes-after-releasing-super-spread-ad-for-thanksgiving\/2365898\/","eyebrow":"","eyebrow_link":"","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/media.nbcconnecticut.com\/2020\/11\/giant.jpg?resize=100%2C56","type":"article","presented_by":""},{"title":"Former Charter School Organization CEO Arrested and Charged In Cold Cases","link":"https:\/\/www.nbcconnecticut.com\/news\/local\/marlborough-man-charged-in-four-1984-sex-assault-caes\/2364033\/","eyebrow":"Cold Cases","eyebrow_link":"https:\/\/www.nbcconnecticut.com\/tag\/cold-cases\/","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/media.nbcconnecticut.com\/2019\/09\/02242011-generic-handcuffs-1.jpg?resize=100%2C56","type":"article","presented_by":""},{"title":"State: Too Late for Detroit-Area County to Yank Election OK","link":"https:\/\/www.nbcconnecticut.com\/news\/national-international\/president-trump-invites-michigan-gop-leaders-to-white-house\/2366026\/","eyebrow":"Michigan","eyebrow_link":"https:\/\/www.nbcconnecticut.com\/tag\/michigan\/","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/media.nbcconnecticut.com\/2020\/08\/GettyImages-1227893250.jpg?crop=0px%2C141px%2C5568px%2C3132px&resize=100%2C56","type":"article","presented_by":""},{"title":"Consumer Reports Is No Longer Recommending Tesla's Model S and Is Panning the Reliability of the New Model Y","link":"https:\/\/www.nbcconnecticut.com\/news\/business\/money-report\/tesla-model-s-no-longer-recommended-by-consumer-reports-due-to-reliability-concerns\/2365727\/","eyebrow":"Business","eyebrow_link":"https:\/\/www.nbcconnecticut.com\/tag\/business\/","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/media.nbcconnecticut.com\/2020\/11\/105368179-1533136012744gettyimages-825638302.jpeg?resize=100%2C56","type":"article","presented_by":""},{"title":"Wait Times for COVID-19 Testing Clinics Soar as Cases Surge Ahead of the Holidays","link":"https:\/\/www.nbcconnecticut.com\/news\/coronavirus\/wait-times-for-covid-19-testing-clinics-soar-as-cases-surge-ahead-of-the-holidays\/2365897\/","eyebrow":"coronavirus testing","eyebrow_link":"https:\/\/www.nbcconnecticut.com\/tag\/coronavirus-testing\/","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/media.nbcconnecticut.com\/2020\/11\/106788742-16049612792020-11-09t221641z_528938548_rc2yzj9yrx39_rtrmadp_0_health-coronavirus-usa-texas.jpeg?crop=0px%2C0px%2C0px%2C0px&resize=100%2C56","type":"article","presented_by":""},{"title":"CIAC Postpones Start of Winter Sports Until January 19","link":"https:\/\/www.nbcconnecticut.com\/news\/local\/ciac-to-discuss-guidelines-for-winter-sports-on-tuesday\/2363621\/","eyebrow":"sports","eyebrow_link":"https:\/\/www.nbcconnecticut.com\/tag\/sports\/","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/media.nbcconnecticut.com\/2020\/10\/GettyImages-599274394.jpg?crop=987px%2C2024px%2C2848px%2C1604px&resize=100%2C56","type":"article","presented_by":""},{"title":"CT Tree Farms Get Ready for Customers Decorating for Christmas","link":"https:\/\/www.nbcconnecticut.com\/local\/ct-tree-farms-get-ready-for-customers-decorating-for-christmas\/2365930\/","eyebrow":"","eyebrow_link":"","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/media.nbcconnecticut.com\/2020\/11\/5589834323-1080pnbcstations.jpg?resize=100%2C56","type":"article","presented_by":""},{"title":"Conn. Unemployment Rate Falls to 6.1% in October","link":"https:\/\/www.nbcconnecticut.com\/news\/local\/conn-unemployment-rate-falls-to-6-1-in-october\/2365882\/","eyebrow":"unemployment","eyebrow_link":"https:\/\/www.nbcconnecticut.com\/tag\/unemployment\/","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/media.nbcconnecticut.com\/2020\/10\/IMG_1041.jpg?resize=100%2C56","type":"article","presented_by":""},{"title":"3 Good Signs if You Hate the Electoral College","link":"https:\/\/www.nbcconnecticut.com\/lx\/3-good-signs-if-you-hate-the-electoral-college\/2365570\/","eyebrow":"Electoral College","eyebrow_link":"https:\/\/www.nbcconnecticut.com\/tag\/electoral-college\/","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/media.nbcconnecticut.com\/2020\/11\/GettyImages-1065320324.jpg?resize=100%2C56","type":"article","presented_by":""},{"title":"Testing Slows the Spread of Coronavirus at Connecticut College","link":"https:\/\/www.nbcconnecticut.com\/news\/local\/testing-slows-the-spread-of-coronavirus-at-connecticut-college\/2365326\/","eyebrow":"coronavirus on college campuses","eyebrow_link":"https:\/\/www.nbcconnecticut.com\/tag\/coronavirus-on-college-campuses\/","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/media.nbcconnecticut.com\/2020\/11\/5575123781-1080pnbcstations.jpg?resize=100%2C56","type":"article","presented_by":""},{"title":"Healthcare Workers From Every Department Step Up to Help Their Communities","link":"https:\/\/www.nbcconnecticut.com\/news\/health\/connecttohealthier\/healthcare-workers-from-every-department-step-up-to-help-their-communities\/2291602\/","eyebrow":"Sponsored","eyebrow_link":"","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/media.nbcconnecticut.com\/2020\/11\/AdobeStock_389581790-Cropped-Cropped.jpg?resize=100%2C56","type":"article","presented_by":""},{"title":"EXPLAINER: What's With the Confusion Over Masks?","link":"https:\/\/www.nbcconnecticut.com\/news\/coronavirus\/explainer-whats-with-the-confusion-over-masks\/2365399\/","eyebrow":"Face Masks","eyebrow_link":"https:\/\/www.nbcconnecticut.com\/tag\/face-masks\/","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/media.nbcconnecticut.com\/2020\/08\/MaskGlovesSanitizer-1.jpg?crop=0px%2C0px%2C0px%2C0px&resize=100%2C56","type":"article","presented_by":""},{"title":"\u2018Take it One Week at a Time;' Lamont Pushes to Keep Schools Open","link":"https:\/\/www.nbcconnecticut.com\/news\/local\/take-it-one-week-at-a-time-lamont-pushes-to-keep-schools-open\/2365404\/","eyebrow":"coronavirus in connecticut","eyebrow_link":"https:\/\/www.nbcconnecticut.com\/tag\/coronavirus-in-connecticut\/","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/media.nbcconnecticut.com\/2020\/11\/NEW-BRITAIN-GAFFNEY-ELEMENTARY.jpg?resize=100%2C56","type":"article","presented_by":""},{"title":"660K Connecticut Residents Have Downloaded Contact Tracing Apps","link":"https:\/\/www.nbcconnecticut.com\/news\/local\/660k-connecticut-residents-have-downloaded-contact-tracing-apps\/2365149\/","eyebrow":"COVID-19 testing","eyebrow_link":"https:\/\/www.nbcconnecticut.com\/tag\/covid-19-testing\/","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/media.nbcconnecticut.com\/2020\/11\/smart-phone-generic.jpg?resize=100%2C56","type":"article","presented_by":""},{"title":"New COVID-19 Testing Site to Open at Bradley Airport for Public","link":"https:\/\/www.nbcconnecticut.com\/news\/local\/hartford-healthcare-ct-airport-authority-to-announce-partnership\/2364660\/","eyebrow":"hartford healthcare","eyebrow_link":"https:\/\/www.nbcconnecticut.com\/tag\/hartford-healthcare\/","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/media.nbcconnecticut.com\/2020\/11\/Drive-through-coronavirus-testing-at-Bradley-Airport.jpg?resize=100%2C56","type":"article","presented_by":""},{"title":"Conn. 