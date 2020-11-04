How to Start On The Road To Recovery After Anxiety-Filled Election Season

Anxiety, stress, and fatigue. Those are the emotions and sentiments that some say they are feeling after Election Day 2020, without yet knowing who will be the next President of the United States.

"It definitely kept me up all night. I had to be to work at 11 o’clock last night and I slept for about an hour last night just to find out - you know - that we don’t know who the president is still," said Quinton Hebron.

The New Haven resident said this election season has been all-consuming but it shouldn’t have to be.

"It is stressful on the strength that everybody in the country wants to know who's going to be leading us the next 4-8 years," Hebron said. "This is important -- knowing who’s going to lead our country, but it shouldn’t change your every day lively hood."

Lucky Coffey says her stress was at an all-time high, so she tried to find ways to combat it.

"I didn’t feel any better than I did in 2016. Actually, I felt worse," Coffey said. "So I was just playing video games and just trying to watch TV and take my mind off of things."

Dr. Laura Saunders, a psychologist at the Institute of Living, has advice on what people can do to maintain a more balanced and peaceful life.

"What we need to do is shift our attention away from the things we have no control over. Taking good care of ourselves, leaning in to the people who are in our cohort or in our pod and we can feel more connected to them and also finding gratitude in each day," she said.